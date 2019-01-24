DRDO successfully test fires Long Range Surface to Air Missile from INS Chennai

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully test fired Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM) from naval warship INS Chennai. The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha.

The Long Range Surface to Air Missile hit a low flying aerial target during the test. Following the succesful test fire, the Defence Ministry posted on microblogging site Twitter that it was a “significant milestone”.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Navy and other stakeholders for the “landmark achievement”.

“India achieves a significant milestone with successful flight test of LRSAM on board INS Chennai. The missile direcly hit a low flying aerial target. Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India, @indiannavy , the industry and other stakeholders for this landmark achievement,” tweeted the Union Defence Ministry.