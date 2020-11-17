DRDO successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile system; Rajnath Singh extends congratulations

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) successfully carried out the second test trials of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM).

The flight test, second in the series was conducted on Tuesday at around 3:42 PM from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

"The test was carried out once again, against the high-performance Jet Unmanned Aerial Target called Banshee, which simulates an aircraft," said the Ministry of Defence.

They added, "The Radars acquired the target from a long-range and tracked it till the mission computer automatically launched the missile. Continuous guidance was provided through Radar data link. The missile entered the terminal active homing guidance and reached the target close enough for proximity operation of warhead activation."

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the second successful test trials of the QRSAM. Singh took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Congratulations to DRDO for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit. Today’s test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection."

The flight test was conducted in the deployment configuration of the weapon system comprising of Launcher, fully Automated Command and Control System, Surveillance System and Multi-Function Radars.

The QRSAM weapon system, which can operate on the move, consists of all indigenously developed subsystems.

A number of range instruments like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Sensors were deployed which captured the complete flight data and verified the performance of the missile.

