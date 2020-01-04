Dreaded Lashkar terrorist Nissar Dar arrested in J&K's Srinagar; cache of arms, ammunition seized

New Delhi: The security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kullan Ganderbal on Friday night. The dreaded terrorist of Lashkar, identified as Nissar Ahmed Dar, was wanted by the police for some time. He was reportedly planning an attack on some security force establishment for some time, said sources.

After receiving input about his presence at a hospital in the area, the Srinagar Police and security forces, in a joint operation, launched an operation on Friday night from where they arrested Dar and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. He is currently being interrogated by the Indian security officials about various Pakistan-backed terror modules operating in Srinagar and their nefarious anti-India designs.

23-year-old, Dar has been active for the past several years and is a categorised terrorist. He has at least eight FIRs registered against him, of which 7 were registered in 2016 and one in 2019. He has been detained twice, once in 2016 and again in 2017.

Dar is believed to be an associate of Salim Parray, a top Lashkar terrorist in north Kashmir. In November 2019, he had reportedly escaped an encounter in Kullan Ganderba, in which a Pakistani Lashkar terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army.