DRI official, two others sent to judicial custody in bribery case

A senior Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officer and two others were on Thursday sent to judicial custody till January 6 by Delhi's CBI Special Court in an alleged bribery case. He was arrested by CBI on Wednesday (January 1). The Additional Director General, of Ludhiana DRI and the two others, are allegedly said to be involved in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case. All three were produced at a special CBI Judge Kiran Bansal's residence.

The case pertains to June 2019 when a complaint was received and it was alleged that DRI, Ludhiana, conducted a search at a private clearing agency's place, that provides service to various exporters. The complainant alleges that a clearinghouse agent, who happens to be a close friend of the ADG demanded Rs three crore on behalf of the public servant. This was in return for an assurance that he would not be implicated by the DRI as his documents were recovered during the search. The CBI caught both the persons red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. After investigation, the arrest of the DRI official was made.