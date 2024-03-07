NewsIndia
DRI

DRI Seizes 40Kg Gold, 6 Kg Silver, Rs 5.43 Crore In Cash In Three Major Operations

The DRI conducted the operation in Araria, Mumbai, Mathura and Gurgaon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DRI Seizes 40Kg Gold, 6 Kg Silver, Rs 5.43 Crore In Cash In Three Major Operations

NEW DELHI: In three major operations across the country, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 40 kg Foreign Origin Gold, 6 kg Silver, Rs 5.43 Crores in cash. The DRI conducted the operation in Araria, Mumbai, Mathura and Gurgaon.

 

 

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence also arrested 12 persons in this connection. 

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, is the apex agency of the Indian Customs against smuggling in India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress