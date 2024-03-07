DRI Seizes 40Kg Gold, 6 Kg Silver, Rs 5.43 Crore In Cash In Three Major Operations
The DRI conducted the operation in Araria, Mumbai, Mathura and Gurgaon.
NEW DELHI: In three major operations across the country, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 40 kg Foreign Origin Gold, 6 kg Silver, Rs 5.43 Crores in cash. The DRI conducted the operation in Araria, Mumbai, Mathura and Gurgaon.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence also arrested 12 persons in this connection.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, is the apex agency of the Indian Customs against smuggling in India.
