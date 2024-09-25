Driving Licence Application Process: Fees, Required Documents, And Use Of Parivahan Sewa Portal

The process of applying for a driving licence in India has been simplified through the Parivahan Sewa platform, introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The portal provides a wide range of transport-related services, including driving licence applications, vehicle registration, and eChallan payments.

Sarathi Parivahan, a part of Parivahan Sewa, specifically handles driving licence services across different states, making it easier for users to apply, renew, or update their driving licences online.

Driving Licence Application Process

There are two types of driving licences in India:

Learner’s Licence (LL) : A provisional licence allowing individuals to practice driving under supervision.

: A provisional licence allowing individuals to practice driving under supervision. Permanent Driving Licence (DL): Issued after successfully passing the driving test, allowing independent driving.

Steps to Apply for a Driving Licence:

Visit the Sarathi Parivahan website: parivahan.gov.in.

Under "Online Services," choose Driving Licence Related Services.

Select your state and RTO.

Choose the type of licence application (New Learner’s Licence or Permanent Driving Licence).

Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and submit the form.

Schedule a driving test date online.

Pay the application fees using the available online payment methods.

Visit the RTO with the original documents on the scheduled date to take the driving test.

Fees for Driving Licence

Learner’s Licence (LL) : ₹200

: ₹200 Permanent Driving Licence (DL) : ₹200

: ₹200 Driving Licence Renewal : ₹200

: ₹200 Duplicate Driving Licence : ₹250

: ₹250 Driving Test Fee : ₹300

: ₹300 International Driving Permit (IDP) : ₹1000

: ₹1000 Adding a New Vehicle Class to DL: ₹500

Required Documents for Driving Licence Application

Proof of Identity : Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.

: Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc. Proof of Address : Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, Utility Bill (not older than three months).

: Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, Utility Bill (not older than three months). Proof of Age: Birth certificate, 10th-grade mark sheet, Passport, etc.

Birth certificate, 10th-grade mark sheet, Passport, etc. Passport-sized Photographs: As per the specifications provided.

As per the specifications provided. Learner’s Licence: Required when applying for a permanent DL.

Required when applying for a permanent DL. Medical Certificate (for commercial vehicle licence): Form 1A is needed to confirm fitness.

The Parivahan Sewa and Sarathi Parivahan platforms have made the driving licence application process efficient and transparent, allowing users to apply for licences, check status, and complete renewals without visiting RTO offices.

