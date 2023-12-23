Drone Hits Ship Near Gujarat Coast With 20 Indians Aboard, Causes Fire

New Delhi: A drone hit an Israel-linked merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto causing an explosion and fire within the vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's coast. The distressed vessel had around 20 Indian crew members who were reportedly safe, according ANI news agency.

Responding promptly, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, on patrol in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, headed towards the distressed merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto.

According to defence officials, the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the vessel's functioning, reported ANI.

(Further details awaited)