topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING

Drone sector may generate MASSIVE employment opportunity by 2023, says Anurag Thakur

The Minister added that there are over 200 drone start-ups operating in the country and that the number is set to grow, thereby generating new job opportunities for youth, details below.

Written By  Sidharth M P|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anurag Thakur said that the country will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots by 2024
  • He also flagged off 'Operation 777', which is meant to educate and demonstrate the efficacy of drones
  • India would require at least 1lakh drone pilots in 2023 and each pilot would earn at least Rs.50,000-80,000 a month

Trending Photos

Drone sector may generate MASSIVE employment opportunity by 2023, says Anurag Thakur

Chennai: India's Union Minister for Information and Broadcating, Anurag Thakur, said that the country will require at least 1 lakh drone pilots by 2024. He added that drone technology is essential for various fields including defense, agriculture, health(drone delivery of medicines), and entertainment. He was speaking after flagging off the 'Drone Yatra 2.0' in Chennai. The Minister was in the city for inaugurating the Drone Skilling and Training Virtual E-Learning Platform at the Chennai manufacturing facility, of Indian drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace. He also flagged off 'Operation 777', which is meant to educate and demonstrate the efficacy of drones for different agricultural uses across 777 districts in India.  According to the company, the nationwide Drone Yatra is their attempt to familiarize farmers with the usage and features of Garuda's Kisan Drones, which are meant to serve agricultural purposes.

It also aims to train youth in gaining experience as drone pilots. "With a dual objective of empowering farmers and creating employment for Indian youth, we are committed to manufacturing at least 1 lakh Kisan Drones in India, by 2024," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO, of Garuda Aerospace. The company says that their Kisan Drones are fitted with sensors, cameras, and sprayers, and help in increasing food crop productivity, reducing crop loss, reduce farmer exposure to harmful chemicals. 

Minister Anurag Thakur estimated that India would require at least 1 lakh drone pilots in 2023 and that each pilot would earn at least Rs.50,000-80,000 a month. "If you take the conservative average of Rs.50,000 a month for 1 lakh youth, for an entire year, it would amount to Rs.6000cr worth employment in the drone sector". The Minister added that there are over 200 drone start-ups operating in the country and that the number is set to grow, thereby generating new job opportunities for youth. 

Live Tv

Ministry of Information and BroadcastingAnurag Thakuroperation 777Drone technologygarudas aerospacedrone skill and training

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'