New Delhi: After violence and communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during Ram Navmi celebrations, Bhopal Police is on high alert and prepared a special security plan to avoid any friction during the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday, reported ANI.

To ensure a peaceful celebration on the occasion, the Bhopal police has installed drones that will monitor suspicious movements or any discrepancies in the event.

How Bhopal Police will monitor Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner of Police, Makrand Deoskar on Friday had said that apart from the drones, the police department has deployed a large police force to keep a watch on the procession.

"In view of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, we have deployed a police force for the procession arrangements. Monitoring will also be done through additional video cameras and drones. Apart from this, a police force will also be deployed in plain-clothes, which will keep a watch on the miscreants," he said.

The Commissioner said the department held meetings at various places in the last several days, which is showing favourable results and said, "I am sure that Saturday`s festival will be celebrated in a peaceful manner.

"He appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival with peace and enthusiasm saying that "A special care should be taken not to hurt anyone`s sentiments so that the festival can be celebrated peacefully.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Lord Hanuman by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

Lord Hanuman was a devotee of Lord Rama.

Ram Navmi violence

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10 in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.

The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.