Drums of victory echo at SP-Congress offices, silence engulfs BJP Headquarters

The BJP's biggest setback comes from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 10:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As the results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unfold, a clear picture emerges with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 242 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead in approximately 290 seats. However, the mood is jubilant in the opposition camp as the Congress party crosses the 100-seat mark for the first time in a decade. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is currently leading in 232 seats, and although they have not reached the majority mark, they are content with their performance.

The BJP's biggest setback comes from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. In Uttar Pradesh, which the BJP considered its stronghold, the party is trailing behind in more than half of the seats. This has left the BJP's state headquarters in a state of despair.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress offices are buzzing with activity as celebrations have begun. Party workers gathered at the SP office to celebrate the party's impressive performance in the elections, distributing sweets and playing drums and trumpets.

Senior SP leader Uday Veer Singh, who arrived at the party office, declared, "We are winning the election." The party leader has advised leaders to remain at the counting center as a precautionary measure. Similar celebrations were held at the Congress office in Lucknow, where senior leaders and party workers gathered to celebrate the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Silence at BJP Office

On the day of counting, the BJP office in Lucknow was prepared for grand celebrations. However, as the results started pouring in, a tense battle was seen on TV screens between the NDA and the India Block. No senior BJP leader arrived at the party office. As the day progressed, people began to gather at the BJP office, but the atmosphere was subdued. The number of seats won by the BJP was lower than expected, leaving the office in silence.

