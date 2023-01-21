topStoriesenglish
Drunk IAF officer raises fake bomb alarm inside Rajdhani express at Delhi station, arrested

A call was received at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday in which the caller told that a bomb was planted in the New Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

New Delhi: A call was received at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday in which the caller told that a bomb was planted in the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express. The call was received at around 4.15 pm on Saturday. Soon after the call, a team of Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad searched the train. Through technical surveillance, the details of the caller were extracted. During the search, the accused was found drunk in the train itself. On being arrested, he told police that he had made the hoax call to delay the train. According to Delhi Police, the accused was identified as Sunil Sangwan, an Indian Air Force Sergeant. Sangwan is posted at the Air Force Station at Mumbai`s Santa Cruz. Delhi Police is investigating the matter. 

