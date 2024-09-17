Advertisement
BIHAR

Dry State? 135 Cartons Of Liquor Bottles Seized From Govt Office In Bihar

Seven people, including the husband of a ‘mukhiya' (village head) in Chintamanpur panchayat, were arrested in connection with the incident.

|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 11:30 PM IST|Source: PTI
Dry State? 135 Cartons Of Liquor Bottles Seized From Govt Office In Bihar Representative Image

MUZAFFARPUR: Over 130 cartons of liquor bottles have been recovered from the premise of a government office in Paru area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

"Acting on a tip-off, officials raided the premise of a government building in Phanda village of Paru area, and seized 135 cartons of foreign-made liquor bottles on Monday night. The cartons were covered with gunny bags,” said Shivendra Kumar, Inspector of Prohibition and Excise Department.

"The premise was meant for activities related to the panchayat department, and the ‘mukhiya' was in charge of the building,” Kumar said.

