New Delhi: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has announced the results for Computer Based Test (CBT) which took place from Match 3 to March 12 on its official website- dseodisha.in.

DSE Exam was conducted for Indian Appointee Trainee (IAT)/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Posts.

The candidates, who appeared in the examination, must note that the scores are now available on DES Odisha’s official website.

DSE Odisha Result: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of DSE Odisha - dseodisha.in

Step 2. On the home page click on ’Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET’ or ‘Scorecard of CBT for the Posts of TGT ARTS, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ)’ link

Step 3. Enter required credentials and click on submit

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Download CHT Result 2022 and take a print out for future reference

DSE Odisha Result: Direct links to download result

For the Posts of Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET

For the Posts of TGT ARTS, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ)

The candidates need to note that, if selected, they will be required to appear for documents verification at District Level.

A total of 11,043 vacancies will be filled as Arts/Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and Physical Education Teacher in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha through this test.

Live TV