DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Online application open for over 5000 trained graduate teacher posts, details here

New Delhi: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts for various subjects.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The last date to apply for the DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 is July 3.

Vacancies:

There are 5,807 vacant posts for TGT.

Eligibility:

The eligibility criteria are different for various subjects which can be assessed by the candidates from the official DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 notification.

TGT is required for subjects including Sanskrit, Bengali, Punjabi, English and Urdu. Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree and should have minimum marks of 45 percent.

Application Fee:

General category: Rupees 100.

No application fee has to be paid by women and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and Ex-serviceman category.

Application procedure:

1: Go to the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2: At the homepage, click on the link titled 'LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS).'

3: A new tab will open. Click on 'New Registration'.

4: Fill in your details and submit the application form.

5: Download the DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 application form.

6: Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference.

Exam dates for DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.

