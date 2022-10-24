DU Admisison 2022: CSAS Round 1 last day to pay fees till Oct 25 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU is conducting the UG Admissions for candidates. The university released the first merit list on October 19, 2022, in the evening as per the notice. Candidates who received seats in the first list had until October 22, 2022, to accept them. According to an earlier announcement, the deadline for filing fees was October 24, 2022, up until 5 p.m. However, Delhi University has now announced that the deadline has been extended to October 25, 2022, up until 2 p.m.

As per the notice, “On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the Candidates has been extended to 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of the CSAS Round–I will get the option of “UPGRADE”.

DU Admission 2022: Here’s how to pay fees

Visit the CSAS portal –ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Then login to your account and click on the fees link

Pay the requisite fee and submit

Candidates can download the fee receipt for their own reference.

The notice further stated that candidates who have taken admission through CSAS Round 1 may choose to "UPGRADE" and re-order their higher preferences from 10 am on October 26 through to October 27, 2022 at 4.59 pm. If there are any open seats, they will be displayed on the portal on October 26, 2022 at 10 am.