close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi university

DU Admission 2019: Court okays admission to UG courses on last year's criteria, extends application date to June 22

The Delhi High Court Friday allowed students to apply for admission to Under Graduate courses in Delhi University based on last year's eligibility criteria.

DU Admission 2019: Court okays admission to UG courses on last year&#039;s criteria, extends application date to June 22

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday allowed students to apply for admission to Under Graduate courses in Delhi University based on last year's eligibility criteria.

A bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh directed the university to extend the application date to June 22.

The registration for admission to DU commenced on May 30 and according to the plan it was to end on June 14.

The petitions, two PILs and a plea by a student, have contended that students have been caught unawares as the eligibility criteria for some courses had been changed a day before the opening of registration on May 30.

Tags:
Delhi universityDU admission
Next
Story

Five policemen shot dead in Naxal attack in Jharkhand' Saraikela

Must Watch

PT3M31S

Deshhit: Those living in Bengal will have speak in Bengali says, Mamata Banerjee