DU Admission 2022: Applying in Delhi University? Check list of DU's TOP colleges as per NIRF rankings here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University has started the application process for Undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply on the CSAS portal link at admission.uod.ac.in. The admission process has been divided into 3 phases. Delhi University on Monday launched the Common Seat Allocation System for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year with the vice-chancellor saying the new academic session is likely to begin on November 1.

This year, DU UG admission will be based on CUET entrance test marks, not Class 12 scores. However, in case of a tie, it will be resolved taking into consideration marks of Class 12 board exams.

The following list consists top colleges under Delhi University in descending order of NIRF rank:

Delhi University: Top colleges according to NIRF Ranking

Miranda House (NIRF rank 1)

Hindu College (NIRF rank 2)

Lady Shri Ram College For Women (5)

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (7)

Kirori Mal College (10)

St. Stephens's College (11)

Shri Ram College of Commerce (12)

Hans Raj College (14)

Sri Venkateswara College (14)

Lady Irwin College (16)

Acharya Narendra Dev College (18)

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (21)

Gargi College (23)

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (25)

Deshbandhu College (28)

Daulat Ram College (29)

Maitreyi College (34)

Dyal Singh College (35)

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (36)

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (39)

Kamala Nehru College (40)

Ramanujan College (41)

Jesus & Mary College (44)

The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the results have been announced. A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. In the third phase, a merit list will be issued by Delhi University and based on it seats will be allocated.