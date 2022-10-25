NewsIndia
DU ADMISSION 2022

DU Admission 2022: CSAS Round 1 last date to pay fees at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: The varsity released the CSAS Round 1 Merit List on October 19, 2022 and candidates had to accept the seat allotment by October 22. Today is the last date to pay fees on the official website du.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

DU Admission 2022: CSAS Round 1 last date to pay fees at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU is conducting the DU Admission 2022. The DU Common Seat Allocation Authority, CSAS Round 1 Admission will be over soon. According to the updated schedule, the university has extended the deadline for payment of fees until October 25. According to a notice published by the university, the deadline for candidates to pay their fees has been extended to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 due to Diwali celebrations and candidate requests. Candidates should be aware that they must go to the CSAS website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, log in to their accounts, and pay the applicable fees. If there are any open seats, they will be displayed on the official websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in on October 26, 2022, at 10 am.

DU CSAS Round 1: Here’s how to pay fees

  • Visit the official website – admisson.uod.ac.in or on ugadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Then click on login and enter your details
  • Pay the fees, submit and download the receipt

DU CSAS Round 1; direct link here

As per the notice, “Candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round–I will get the option of “UPGRADE.”

