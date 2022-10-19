DU Admission 2022: Delhi University First Merit List for UG Admissions RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to check list here

DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University released the DU Merit List 2022 for UG Admissions. The DU Final merit list was released at 5 PM today on the official portal. Students can check the merit list on the official website, du.ac.in. Students can access the merit list via the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University has now published the DU Academic Calendar for the academic year 2022–2023. According to this, first-semester students will start attending classes on November 2, 2022. The initial release date for the DU Merit List 2022 was yesterday, October 18, 2022.

Delhi University, however, made the decision to delay the publication of the merit list till today, October 19, 2022. Officials made this choice since the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear St. Stephen's College's petition over DU Admissions.

DU Merit List 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List” link

The PDF for DU UG First Merit List 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The simulated list, which included everyone applicant who submitted an application for DU Admissions 2022 during Phases 1 and 2, was effectively a mock allotment list. At DU, seat distribution is now in progress.