DU Admission 2022: Delhi University UG First Merit List to be RELEASED TOMORROW at 5 PM on du.ac.in- Steps to check allotment here

The DU simulated list has been made public by Delhi University. The simulated list, which included everyone applicant who submitted an application for DU Admissions 2022 during Phases 1 and 2, was effectively a mock allotment list. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • DU Merit List 2022 for UG Admissions tomorrow, October 18, 2022
  • According to this, first-semester students will start attending classes on November 2, 2022
  • The DUET 2022 exam for PG courses will be conducted from October 17 till 21

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the DU Merit List 2022 for UG Admissions tomorrow, October 18, 2022. Students can see the merit list once it is published on the official website, du.ac.in. Additionally, students will have access to the merit list via the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Admissions are being held by Delhi University (DU) for the 2022–2023 academic year. Phases 1 and 2 of the DU admissions process are now over, and according to reports, the majority of applicants choose to enroll in BCom courses. Delhi University has now published the DU Academic Calendar for the academic year 2022–2023. According to this, first-semester students will start attending classes on November 2, 2022.

DU Merit List: Steps to check allotment

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List” link

The PDF for DU UG First Merit List 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The DU simulated list has been made public by Delhi University. The simulated list, which included everyone applicant who submitted an application for DU Admissions 2022 during Phases 1 and 2, was effectively a mock allotment list. At DU, seat distribution is now in progress. Through these lists, students would finalize their allotted seats and courses at colleges affiliated with DU.

 

