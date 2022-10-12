NewsIndia
DU ADMISSION 2022

DU Admission 2022 last date to apply TODAY at du.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

DU Admission 2022: As per the official schedule, today is the last date to apply for DU UG Admissions on du.ac.in. Once the registrations end at 5 PM, the DU simulated list will be released this week, scroll down for more details.

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU will be closing the registrations for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of DU Admissions 2022 today. The deadline for DU Admissions 2022 applications is today, which is important for applicants to remember. On the official websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, applicants can submit their registrations, college preferences, and course preferences based on their CUET UG results.

The deadline for earlier applications was October 10, 2022. Delhi University chose to extend the deadline to today, nevertheless. The UG Admission procedure application period will be open to interested students till 4:59 PM.

DU Admission 2022 – Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for “Common Seat Allocation System registration”
  • Register yourself on the DU CSAS portal using your CUET application number and log in using your credentials.
  • On your dashboard, click on the link provided for choice filling and updating CUET Result
  • Enter your percentile, CUET score and submit your preferred combinations
  • Proceed to submit your choices for courses and colleges
  • Submit the form and download it for future references.

DU Admission 2022; direct link here

The DU Simulated List will be made public on Friday, October 14, 2022, in accordance with the official schedule that has been made public. In essence, the simulated list would be a mimic allocation. The first merit list will be made public on October 18, 2022, following student review of their personal information, submission of their revisions, and verification of their preferences.

 

