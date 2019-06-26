close

Delhi university

DU admissions 2019: New eligibility check tool for colleges

DU admissions 2019: The tool will help determine whether candidates coming to seek admission to a particular course meet the criterion for admission.

DU admissions 2019: New eligibility check tool for colleges

New Delhi: Colleges will be provided with an eligibility check tool to will help determine whether candidates coming to seek admission to a particular course meet the criterion for admission.

A meeting to discuss the various aspects of the Delhi University admission process was held on Tuesday at South Campus here which was attended by nodal officers of various colleges.

They were informed about the eligibility check tool during the meeting, an official said.

He said the tool will make the job of the officials easier and save time. The Delhi University will announce its first cut-off on June 28. 

