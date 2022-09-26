DU Admissions 2022 Phase 2 begins TODAY on du.ac.in, merit list to be OUT in October- Here's how to apply

DU 2022: Delhi University’s second phase of admission begins today. This is the most crucial phase of admission as registered candidates are expected to indicate their preference for programmes and DU-affiliated colleges on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). DU has requested the applicants to fill in the maximum number of preferences and to read the UG Bulletin of Information thoroughly before confirming the programme and college preference. As per reports, a total of 6.5 Lakh students have registered for the DU UG Admissions 2022 in Phase 1. Those who have registered for the DU UG 2022 Phase 1 can now visit the CSAS portal to complete Phase 2 of the application process

DU UG Admissions 2022 Phase 2- Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the CSAS Portal

Step 2: Click on the UG Admission Registration link

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials

Step 4: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Score

Step 5: Submit the choice of course and college

Step 6: Save and Click on the final submission

According to DU officials, students should fill out the option form with as many preferences that apply to them based on the CUET 2022 Exam. A trial allotment is anticipated to be made public in the second week of October, ahead of the announcement of DU's final merit list and the start of Phase 3 of the admissions process.