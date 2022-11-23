DU BEd Entrance Exam Result 2022 to be OUT SOON at du.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU BEd Result 2022: Delhi University Bachelor of Education or DU B.Ed Entrance Exam was conducted from October 17 to October 21, 2022 across various exam centres in the city.The University of Delhi has not yet made the findings public. According to the most recent notice posted by the DU on admission.uod.ac.in, candidates should be aware that the result has been delayed. As per the latest notice released by Delhi University, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the B.ED entrance result has been delayed. It will be announced soon”. The Bachelor of Education Entrance Test was held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 at various examination centers. The entrance exam results will be posted on the admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in official websites of DU.

For applicants interested in pursuing a bachelor's degree in education, DU administers the B.Ed Entrance Exam. The entrance exam carries a maximum score of 400 points, and the results or marks list is compiled and issued depending on the test-takers results. Candidates should be aware that the merit list or results will be published on the DU website and in the appropriate department section, and that candidates will be assigned institutions depending on their test scores.

DU BEd Entrance result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of DU at doe.du.ac.in.

Click on B.Ed Entrance Test result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After that, the candidates will need to show up at the colleges with the necessary paperwork. The official website should always be checked by candidates for any updates on the DU B.Ed Entrance Exam.