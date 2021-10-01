DU first cut-off list 2021 releasing today on du.ac.in, here’s complete admission procedure, other details

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will be releasing its first cut-off list for the year 2021 today (October 1, 2021). Once released, the cut-off list will be available on individual college websites as well as on the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in. Students can also check the cut off on admission.uod.ac.in.

Students need to note that the admission procedure will be the same as last year, which means the entire DU UG Admission process would be done online in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can read the detailed guidelines by the university on du.ac.in.

According to the announcement made by the university on September 27, 2021, the first cut-off list will be released on October 1, followed by the second on October 9 and the third on October 16. Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs.

It may be noted that the colleges will declare their first cut-off list on October 1 and admissions will start from October 4 at 10 am and will go on till October 6 at 11.59 pm, the varsity said on Monday.

DU colleges are expected to approve admissions under the first list by 5 pm on October 7 and the last day of payment will be October 8 by 5 pm, it said.

Students can check the admissions 2021 schedule by DU here

Meanwhile, students who want to apply for UG courses in DU can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 percent in CBSE Class 12 board exams this year.

Here’s step-by-step admission process for DU UG courses:

1. As soon as the university releases its First Cut off list 2021, the students will have to choose a college of their choice and respective course on the admissions portal dashboard.

2. The students must check the cut-off carefully and see if they are eligible for the choice they are filling.

3. Once this is done, students need to complete the DU UG Admission form in all respects, as these forms will later be duly verified and checked by the members of the admissions committee.

4. After filling the forms in the correct manner, it will be transferred to the Convenor of admissions who will then keep a check on the recommended cases for admissions, following which the forms will be sent to the principals of respective colleges for approval.

5. The students must note that the colleges can reject an application, but will have to give a reason or remark why they did so.

6. If the application is accepted, the next step for the students is to upload the necessary documents on the portal for verification.

7. Here is the list of documents – Class 12 or qualifying exam marksheet and passing certificate, Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate, Caste certificate/EWS Certificate (if applicable), Transfer Certificate from school, Migration Certificate from Board, Character Certificate and OMR form of University Registration.

8. The students need to be careful while uploading the documents as in case any of these documents are missing or have problems, their admissions might get forfeited by the respective college.

9. After the documents are uploaded, the students will have to pay the admission fee and save the receipt for future reference.

10. Once they have made the payment, the students will receive a confirmation from the respective college stating the status of their admission with them.

Live TV