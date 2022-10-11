DU First Merit List 2022 to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU First Merit List 2022: Delhi University, DU has announced the schedule for the Phase 3 of DU Admissions 2022. According to this schedule, the university will publish the DU First Merit List 2022 on October 18, 2022. This week, DU will publish a practise list on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in before publishing the initial merit list.

Delhi University released the Phase 3 Schedule Tuesday, October 10, 2022.

The university has also decided to extend the deadline for students to apply for DU Admission 2022, along with the schedule for the DU merit list. The application deadline has been extended to October 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM. The previous date was 10 October 2022.

DU Merit List 2022 – Phase 3 Schedule

Last date to apply on CSAS portal October 12, 2022 till 4:59 PM DU Simulated List October 14, 2022 at 5 PM Edit window for Simulated list October 14 to 16, 2022 till 4:59 PM DU First Merit list October 18, 2022 at 5 PM DU Second Merit list October 30, 2022 at 5 PM DU Third Merit list November 10, 2022 at 5 PM DU Spot Allocation List November 22, 2022 at 5 PM

The seats for applicants from the Sports, ECA, CW, and other supernumerary quotas will also be taken into account at the time of the third merit list for DU Admissions. The admissions process for candidates in sports and ECA will be based on the grades they receive on their certificates, during trials, and in the CUET UG Result.