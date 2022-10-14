DU Merit List 2022 Date & Time: Simulated List to be RELEASED TODAY for UG admission at du.ac.in- Here’s how to download

DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the Simulated merit list today, October 14, 2022. The simulated list which essentially refers to mock allotment will be released in the evening at 5 pm on du.ac.in. After students have reviewed their information, submitted their modifications for this simulated list, and checked their preferences, Delhi University will only release the first merit list. On October 18, 2022, the first merit list is expected to be released. Candidates need to be aware that the admissions process has altered starting with this year. This year, admission won't be determined by university cutoffs, unlike past years. CUET, or the Common University Entrance Test, is used for admission.

Delhi University began its admissions process in September by publishing its admission-cum-allocation policy, or CSAS, following the CUET. This year, the admission process is being done through CSAS in three stages. The CSAS-2022 application form must be submitted first, followed by the selection of programmes and the entry of preferences, and finally, the assignment of seats and admission.

DU Merit List 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website admission.uod.ac.in

Secondly, you should click on the Delhi University Merit List 2022 Link on the homepage.

Now you have to enter your Registration Number with Password and wait for the next page to open.

On this page, you can see your Delhi University Seat Allotment Result 2022 and the name of the college in which admission is offered to you.

Download the Allotment Slip and then confirm your admission by submitting documents and paying admission fees.

Candidates had until October 12 to complete the application. After today's publishing of the simulated rank, applicants will have two days to change their preference. Across 67 colleges, departments, and centres, 79 Undergraduate programmes at DU sought applications for admission.