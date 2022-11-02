DU NCWEB 2022: Second cut-off 2022 list for BA, BCom courses RELEASED at ncweb.du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi has released the second cut-off list for BA, and BCom programmes at Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission 2022. The cut-off list is available on the official website, ncweb.du.ac.in, for applicants who registered for admission to BA and BCom programmes. "Online Admission shall resume on Wednesday, 2nd November 2022," the official notice stated. Additionally, information regarding the cut-off percentage of marks at which various Board Centers will give admission to BA and BCom programmes was released. According to the NCWEB second cut-off list, Miranda College's general category students had the highest cut-off for the BCom course at 92.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the left side, click on the ‘NCWEB’ tab.

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will be visible on the screen. Choose according to your course and download for future reference.

The highest cut-off for BA admission was 89 at SGGSC of Commerce for BA Economics and maths. Based on candidates' top four marks from the Class 12 or qualifying test, the DU NCWEB cut-off for 2022 includes category, college, and course-specific score/marks.