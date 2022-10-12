DU NCWEB Admissions 2022 registration date extended till october 19 at ncweb.du.ac- Here’s how to apply

DU NCWEB 2022: Delhi University has extended the deadline to register for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, NCWEB. The registration period was set to begin on June 25 and expire on September 25, 2022. The deadline has been extended, though, until October 19, according to the university. Candidates who are interested in applying should take advantage of this chance and register on ncweb.du.ac before the deadline. Any application sent after the deadline will never be considered.

DU NCWEB 2022: Here’s how to apply online

Go to ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Then on the homepage, click on new registration

Get yourself registered and log in using those credentials

Fill in the form, attach documents and pay the fee

Submit the same and take its printout for future reference

DU Programs in BA and BCom are both available through NCWEB depending on eligibility. Candidates should be aware that, notwithstanding Delhi University's adoption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in all of its programs, NCWEB and the DU School of Learning still base admissions decisions on the "merit" of students' grades from high school graduation exams.