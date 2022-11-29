topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DU NCWEB 2022

DU NCWEB fifth cut off 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at admission.uod.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: The deadline to submit an application for admission using the fifth DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 is December 1, and the deadline to submit payment is December 3, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

DU NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi will release the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 today, November 29. The cut-off list for B.A. and B.Com programmes is available for download on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. The admission window will be open from November 30 to December 1 for the applicants chosen in the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off. Candidates are required to pay the admission fees to secure a place after their application has been accepted by the college. December 3 is the final day to pay admission costs. The fifth cut-off for the DU NCWEB in 2022 will be determined using results from Class 12. The DU NCWEB cut-off for 2022 will take into account candidates' best four DU grades as well as their college and course-specific scores and marks.

DU NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Click on the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list link
  • BA/ BCom programme-wise cut-off list will be displayed on the screen
  • Search your name in the cut-off list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
  • Download NCWEB 5th cut-off list, and take a screenshot of it for further reference.

The NCWEB only accepts female applicants who reside in NCT Delhi for admission to its programmes. Candidates must present a proof of residence or a certificate of domicile while applying. On December 6, DU NCWEB's special drive cutoff for SC, ST, and OBC will be made available.

