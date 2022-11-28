DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 to be RELEASED TOMORROW at ncweb.du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi will release the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 tomorrow, November 29. Candidates can get the 5th DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 by visiting the official website, ncweb.du.ac.in. The cutoff for B.A. and B.Com. programs will be made public. From November 30 at 10 am until December 1 at 11:59 PM, all chosen applicants may submit applications for admission using the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off. By December 2 at 5 PM, the colleges must have completed the approvals for admission based on the fifth cut-off. Candidates must pay the admission fee to reserve their seats after the admissions are approved. The entry cost must be paid by December 3 at 5 PM. The entrance costs may be paid online via credit card, debit card, or net banking.

DU NCWEB 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB Fifth Cut Off 2022 list link available on the home page.

Click on the course and the cut off list will be displayed.

Check the cut offs and download the page.

DU will announce a special drive cut-off on December 6 for candidates in the SC, ST, and OBC categories. The deadline to pay for entrance in accordance with the special drive cutoff is December 10.