DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 to be RELEASED TOMORROW at ncweb.du.ac.in- Here’s how to check
DU NCWEB 2022: Admissions will be held from November 30 to December 1 against the fifth DU NCWEB cut-off. According to the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off, colleges will approve admissions until December 2.
DU NCWEB 2022: The University of Delhi will release the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 tomorrow, November 29. Candidates can get the 5th DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 by visiting the official website, ncweb.du.ac.in. The cutoff for B.A. and B.Com. programs will be made public. From November 30 at 10 am until December 1 at 11:59 PM, all chosen applicants may submit applications for admission using the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off. By December 2 at 5 PM, the colleges must have completed the approvals for admission based on the fifth cut-off. Candidates must pay the admission fee to reserve their seats after the admissions are approved. The entry cost must be paid by December 3 at 5 PM. The entrance costs may be paid online via credit card, debit card, or net banking.
DU NCWEB 2022: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.
- Click on DU NCWEB Fifth Cut Off 2022 list link available on the home page.
- Click on the course and the cut off list will be displayed.
- Check the cut offs and download the page.
DU will announce a special drive cut-off on December 6 for candidates in the SC, ST, and OBC categories. The deadline to pay for entrance in accordance with the special drive cutoff is December 10.
