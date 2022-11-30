DU PG 2022 Admission: Delhi University first merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU will be releasing the DU PG 2022 1st admissions list today, November 30, 2022. The first allotment list for DU PG Admissions is now available on the official website du.ac.in for candidates who passed the DUET PG 2022 Exam as well as those who applied for admission to DU. According to the Delhi University's official schedule, the DU PG Admissions process will start today. The DU PG Counselling Schedule also adds that the candidates' initial allotment list will be made public today, November 30, 2022. Students must accept their seats and apply between December 1, 2022, at 10 AM, and December 3, 2022, at 5 PM once the DU PG Admissions 2022 merit list is made public. After the different institutions have reviewed and validated the documentation of the candidates who have gained a spot on the first merit list, candidates will have until December 4, 2022 to submit their fees.

DU PG 1st Merit List 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the ‘Postgraduate 1st Merit List’ link available on the homepage

The PG merit list will get displayed on the screen

Check the DU PG merit list PDF and download it for further admission process.

The second list for graduate admissions would thereafter be made public by DU on December 7, 2022. Direct links to examine the admissions lists will be published here for students as soon as they are made public. It's expected that the DU PG 1st Admission lists will be made public throughout the day.