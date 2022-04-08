New Delhi: The University of Delhi has begun the application process for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 (DUET) on Thursday (April 7, 2022). The admission forms for the postgraduate programmes has been released by DU on its official website.
Candidates can apply for the DU PG 2022 admission form in online mode at the official website - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.
Applicants will have to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the PG courses. The last date for DU PG admission for 2022-23 session is May 15.
Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to make any changes in the application form after it has been submitted.
DU PG Admission 2022: How to register
Step 1. Visit the official website of DU - pgadmission.uod.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘New User or Registered User’ link on the homepage
Step 3. Fill the required details
Step 4. Click on submit
Step 5. Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page for future reference
DU PG Admission: DUET 2022 Application Direct Link
DUET PG Application: Documents Required
- Passport size photograph
- Scanned Signature
- Valid ID Proof (Self Attested). Id proof can be Aadhaar Card / Voter’s Identity Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving License
- Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof
- Caste Certificate (Self Attested)