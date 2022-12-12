DU PG Admission 2022: Round 3 merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Here’s how to download

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG Admission List 2022 for Round 3 today, December 12, 2022 on the official websites, du.ac.in or on admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that the admission list for MCA, M.Sc, and other programmes will be released based on merit or through the DUET PG entrance test. According to the schedule, candidates who have qualified for the third round can apply for admissions in the selected course beginning tomorrow, December 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. and continuing through December 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

The department or colleges must approve the applications of registered candidates from December 13 to December 15 at 1 p.m. The deadline to pay the fees is December 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

DU PG Admission 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the PG admission link and select the desired course third merit list.

The DU PG third admission list will get displayed on the screen.

Download the admission list PDF for future reference.

Candidates were asked to enhance their grades between December 10, 12 noon and December 12, 12 noon. Candidates who wish to do the same must do so by today at 12 p.m.