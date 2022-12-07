DU PG Admission 2022: Second merit list likely to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Here’s how to check

DU PG Admission 2022:The Delhi University will release the DU PG Admission 2022 Second List today, December 7, 2022. In accordance with the plan, the second admission list will be released today, and applications will be accepted starting on December 8, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the official websites du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in will both post the admission list when it is published. Prior to this, the initial admittance list for master's programmes in French, geography, German, hispanic studies, Italian, linguistics, and other subjects was made public. The DU had also released the first admission list for M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Sc Biophysics, M.Sc Microbiology, M.Sc Human Development and Childhood Studies and M.Sc Resource Management Design Application and more. Similarly, the today second admission list would be released for these courses

DU PG Admission 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit official portal admisison.uod.ac.in

Click on the ‘PG Admission List’ link under the ‘Postgraduate Admission’ section

Open the merit list link for relevant course

The DU PG admission list will appear on screen

Download and check by searching roll number

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who would be given seats today must apply for those seats between December 8, 2022, at 10 am, and December 9, 2022, at 5 pm. Candidates must pay their fees after submitting their applications, which are then reviewed by DU-affiliated departments and colleges.