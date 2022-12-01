DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Round 1 registrations begins TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University is conducting the DU PG Admissions for Round 1 from today, December 1, 2022. The university published the DU PG Admission List, and those whose names were shortlisted must submit applications to the college starting today, December 1, 2022. Candidates must report to the designated department starting at 10 am today through 5 pm on December 3, 2022. As per the schedule, the admission list was made public yesterday, November 30. Although not all programmes' lists have been issued, candidates are recommended to apply for the course as soon as their names appear on the list. As per the official notice, “The candidate cannot claim her/his right for admission to any programme even after appearing in the Admission list of the programme if she/he fails to satisfy the minimum requirement of the respective programme in which he/she is seeking admission and satisfying other University Admission rules.”

DU PG Admissions 2022: Here’s how to register

Visit the official portal pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on register

Register using your email id and mobile number at the admission portal

Enter all login details to complete the process

Create a new password

Click on confirmation mail sent on the registered email id

Upload the required documents on the portal

Pay the application fees

Click on submit

The university will publish the Round 2 admissions list on December 7, 2022, after the Round 1 admissions, and candidates must submit their applications starting on December 8, 2022 at 10 am.