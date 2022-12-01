topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DU PG ADMISSION 2022

DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Round 1 registrations begins TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

 DU PG Admission 2022: Candidates note that the admission list was released yesterday, November 30, 2022 and based on the list, the physical admission process would start, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Round 1 registrations begins TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University is conducting the DU PG Admissions for Round 1 from today, December 1, 2022. The university published the DU PG Admission List, and those whose names were shortlisted must submit applications to the college starting today, December 1, 2022. Candidates must report to the designated department starting at 10 am today through 5 pm on December 3, 2022. As per the schedule, the admission list was made public yesterday, November 30. Although not all programmes' lists have been issued, candidates are recommended to apply for the course as soon as their names appear on the list. As per the official notice, “The candidate cannot claim her/his right for admission to any programme even after appearing in the Admission list of the programme if she/he fails to satisfy the minimum requirement of the respective programme in which he/she is seeking admission and satisfying other University Admission rules.”

DU PG Admissions 2022: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official portal pgadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Click on register
  • Register using your email id and mobile number at the admission portal
  • Enter all login details to complete the process
  • Create a new password 
  • Click on confirmation mail sent on the registered email id
  • Upload the required documents on the portal
  • Pay the application fees
  • Click on submit

The university will publish the Round 2 admissions list on December 7, 2022, after the Round 1 admissions, and candidates must submit their applications starting on December 8, 2022 at 10 am.

Live Tv

DU PG Admission 2022du pg 2022du pg admissiondu pg round 1 registration 2022admission dudu pg listpg du admissionPG admissionDU Admission 2022DU round 1 registrationdu pg result 2022du pg admission list

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?