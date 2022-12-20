DU PG Admissions 2022: Fourth round schedule RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link here

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University has released the DU PG Admissions 2022 Fourth Round schedule. The timetable for the fourth/spot round is accessible on the official websites, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can download the schedule and review the key dates. According to the timetable, the fourth/spot round schedule is now available for applicants who did not qualify in the previous three rounds. Candidates who appeared for the PG Entrance Exam are eligible to apply for the Entrance/Merit Based Admission 2022-23. Colleges/Departments will have to verify and confirm the admissions of individuals who applied against the Fourth/Spot Round Admission List from December 22 up to December 24, 5 pm. The closing deadline for candidates who pay fees is December 25, 2022 up to 11.59 pm.

DU PG Admissions 2022: How to check fourth list

Step 1 : Visit the official Delhi university website — admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 : Click on “DU PG admissions fourth list” link.

Step 3 : A PDF file of the list will open in a new tab.

Step 4 : Download the list and keep a hard copy for future reference.

This year, post-graduate admissions were granted based on the DUET, the university's entrance exam. However, beginning next year, the Delhi University will use the Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET PG) for PG admissions.