DU PG Admissions 2022: Spot round admission list to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University, DU PG Admissions 2022 are underway! As per the schedule issued by DU, the DU PG Admissions List for the Spot Round will be released today, December 21, 2022. When the admission lists for PG Courses are posted, candidates will be able to view them on the official websites - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The admissions list for each subject will be released individually by DU. When the merit lists are published, the direct URLs to check them will be posted here for students to use. This is the fourth round of DU Admissions for Postgraduate Courses. Three rounds of admissions have already taken place at Delhi University.

DU PG Admissions 2022: DU PG Spot Round Schedule

Display of Fourth/Spot Admission list on website December 21, 2022 Candidates to apply December 22 to December 23, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates December 22 to December 24, 2022 (till 5 pm) Payments against 1st merit list December 25, 2022 (till 11:59 pm)

DU PG Admissions 2022: Here’s how to check

Navigate to the Postgraduate Admissions section of the Delhi University website.

When you click on the PG Admission List, all of the released DU PG admission lists for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Choose the admission list you want to examine, then the course for which you want the DU PG Admission 2022 Merit List.

The DU PG Admission List 2022 PDF file will be opened, displaying information such as a candidate's name, roll number, marks, and rank in the entrance examination.

Download and print the List 2022 Online for future reference.

After the admissions list is released, students would be required to accept the seat and submit their documents to the respective college and department. Candidates would be allowed to apply from December 22, 2022 till 11:59 PM of December 23, 2022.