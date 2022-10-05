NewsIndia
DU SOL ADMISSION 2022

DU SOL Admission 2022 for newly launched UG, PG programs begins TODAY at du.ac.in- Check complete schedule here

DU SOL Admission 2022: Admission for the newly launched Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses begins today, October 5, 2022. This is to be noted that admission to the new courses will be done on the basis of Class 12th scores and not CUET scores, check complete schedule below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU SOL Admission 2022 for newly launched UG, PG programs begins TODAY at du.ac.in- Check complete schedule here

DU SOL Admission 2022: Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, DU SOL Admission 2022 for the newly launched Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses will begin from today, October 5, 2022. Candidates can enroll themselves in the subsequent admissions process starting today by visiting the official website. The School of Open Learning's (SOL) and Campus Open Learning's (COL) official websites, sol.du.ac.in and col.du.ac.in, respectively, will be used for the admissions process.

The deadline to submit an application for DU SOL Admission 2022 is October 31, 2022. It should be mentioned that entrance to the new courses will be based on Class 12th results rather than CUET results.

DU SOL Admission 2022: Schedule

Course Starting date of admission
Bachelor of Arts (Prog.) October 5, 2022
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Political Science October 5, 2022
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) English October 5, 2022
Bachelor of Commerce October 5, 2022
Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) October 5, 2022
Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics October 5, 2022
Bachelor in Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA (FIA)) October 5, 2022
Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) October 5, 2022
Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc) October 5, 2022
Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc) October 5, 2022
Master in Business Administration (MBA) October 7, 2022

The University held a press conference on October 3, 2022, to introduce the six new courses. This comes after DU last introduced new courses 28 years ago. These programmes are designed to fulfil the needs of the modern learner and are career-focused. Students who are interested can start applying to the right programme from today onwards.

 

Live Tv

DU SOL Admission 2022du admission schedule 2022du sol schedulesol admissionsol admission 2022du sol 2022 admissiondu sol admission datedu sol admission date 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'