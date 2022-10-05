DU SOL Admission 2022 for newly launched UG, PG programs begins TODAY at du.ac.in- Check complete schedule here
DU SOL Admission 2022: Admission for the newly launched Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses begins today, October 5, 2022. This is to be noted that admission to the new courses will be done on the basis of Class 12th scores and not CUET scores, check complete schedule below.
DU SOL Admission 2022: Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, DU SOL Admission 2022 for the newly launched Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses will begin from today, October 5, 2022. Candidates can enroll themselves in the subsequent admissions process starting today by visiting the official website. The School of Open Learning's (SOL) and Campus Open Learning's (COL) official websites, sol.du.ac.in and col.du.ac.in, respectively, will be used for the admissions process.
The deadline to submit an application for DU SOL Admission 2022 is October 31, 2022. It should be mentioned that entrance to the new courses will be based on Class 12th results rather than CUET results.
DU SOL Admission 2022: Schedule
|Course
|Starting date of admission
|Bachelor of Arts (Prog.)
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Political Science
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) English
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor of Commerce
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor of Commerce (Hons)
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor in Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA (FIA))
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS)
|October 5, 2022
|Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc)
|October 5, 2022
|Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc)
|October 5, 2022
|Master in Business Administration (MBA)
|October 7, 2022
The University held a press conference on October 3, 2022, to introduce the six new courses. This comes after DU last introduced new courses 28 years ago. These programmes are designed to fulfil the needs of the modern learner and are career-focused. Students who are interested can start applying to the right programme from today onwards.
