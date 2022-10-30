DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University second merit list RELEASED on du.ac.in- Direct link here

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU released the DU 2nd Merit List 2022. Candidates who have applied for in Round 2 of the DU Admission process can check their DU Second merit list. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website – du.ac.in and on the official CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Around 59,100 candidates have already secured their admission to Delhi University and its affiliated colleges after Round 1 of DU CSAS Seat allocation. After which, the university released the list of vacant seats which are still available for candidates.

DU UG merit list 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit to the official website du.ac.in.

Step 2: Sign in using the CUET application number and password.

Step 3: Enter the given captcha code, and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 4: The candidate portal will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the first merit list and save it for future use.

Delhi University decided to conduct admissions through the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 exam for the first time. A total of 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centers are available for eligible students to apply for.