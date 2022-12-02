DU UG Admission 2022: DU Spot Round 2 allocation list to be RELEASED TODAY at du.ac.in- Steps to check here

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University will release the DU Spot 2 Allocation List today, December 2, 2022 for the DU UG Admission 2022 going on. The applicants are informed that those who applied for Spot Round 2 will be shortlisted, and they must accept seats beginning December 3, 2022. At 5 p.m., either admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in will publish the allocation list. The university has posted the official announcement on its website, admission.uod.ac.in. The official statement read, “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Round II. Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission round will be final.”

DU UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

Declaration of vacant seats for round 2 November 28, 2022, at 5 PM Apply for spot round 2, Upgrade window for only CW, KM supernumerary seats November 29, 2022, 10 AM to November 30, 4.49 PM Declaration of spot round allocation list December 2 at 5 PM Candidates to accept allocated seat December 3, 10 AM to December 4, 4.59 PM Colleges to verify and approve December 3, 10 AM to December 5, 4.59 PM Last date of online payment December 6, 4.59 PM

DU UG Admission 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on admission link and a new page will open.

Press Spot Round 2 allocation list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and the result will be displayed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates must accept their seat assignments between December 3, 10 am and December 4, 4.59 pm as specified in the schedule following the release of the allocation list at 5 pm. From December 3, 2022 to December 5, 2022, the colleges must verify each candidate's online application, and the deadline to pay fees is November 6, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.