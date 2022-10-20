DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 61,000 candidates accept seat allocated in first merit list

New Delhi: The Delhi University is expecting that all 70,000 seats for its undergraduate programmes will be filled in first list, with nearly 61,000 candidates on Thursday already accepting their allotted college and course. The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process. "We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself. This would mean the entire process will be completed by October 24," Delhi University (DU) Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college. "By 7 pm on Thursday, 60,863 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them," Gupta said.

The students have been given a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to "accept" the allocated seat. "The university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories.

The university started the admission process for 70,000 undergraduate seats at various constituent colleges last month. This year, the university is admitting students on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), its admission-cum-allocation policy.

The first seat allocation list marks the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process. The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

For the first round of CSAS allocation and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees is October 24. In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'Allocated Seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college. According to data provided by the university, more than 1.5 lakh applicants marked their college and course preferences till the last date for Phase II last week.