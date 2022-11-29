DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 application starts TODAY at du.ac.in- Check details here

DU Admission 2022: DU UG Admission 2022 is currently going on for Spot Round. Delhi University released the DU Spot Admission Round 2 Vacant Seats yesterday. The DU Spot Round 2 Vacant Seats are available for download at admission.uod.ac.in for aspirants. Candidates who wish to apply for SPOT Round 2 may do so starting at 10 am today, November 29, 2022, and they have until November 30, 2022, at 4:59 pm, to do so. The upgrade window is only open for the following categories - CW, KM, and the supernumerary category - from November 29 to November 30.

“As per the CSAS Allocation Policy of Spot Allocations, candidates who applied for CSAS 2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the SPOT Round II can participate now. To be considered for SPOT Round II, the candidates will have to opt for “Spot Admission n II” through his/her dashboard.” the schedule reads.

DU UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

DU Spot round 2 Dates Declaration of vacant seats for round 2 November 28, 2022, at 5 PM Apply for spot round 2, Upgrade window for only CW, KM supernumerary seats November 29, 2022, 10 AM to November 30, 4.49 PM. Declaration of spot round allocation list December 2 at 5 PM Candidates to accept allocated seat December 3, 10 AM to December 4, 4.59 PM Colleges to verify and approve December 3, 10 AM to December 5, 4.59 PM Last date of online payment December 6, 4.59 PM

Candidates should be aware that the SPOT Round II allocation list will be announced at 5 p.m. on December 2, 2022. Candidates can apply for Spot Round 2 beginning at 10 am on the CSAS website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.