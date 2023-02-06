Dubai-based real estate entrepreneur Dileep Heilbronn goes from labour camp to Emirates Hills at Ferrari speed.

Some individuals around the world like to take inspiration from books, resources, and the experiences they gain in their lifetimes, while some others believe in taking inspiration from real life success stories with the aim to follow their dreams and aspirations in life, taking a cue from how others walked their path to glory. Dubai-based real estate entrepreneur Dileep Heilbronn tried doing the same and focused on what his heart sought until he turned from a professional in the corporate real estate world to becoming a self-made entrepreneur in the industry. Today, he is the founder and CEO at Heilbronn Contracting and is the brain behind the real estate developer brand Heilbronn Properties based in Dubai, UAE.

Speaking more about his journey, he says he came from a small town Edappal in Kerala, Malappuram District and completed his diploma in Civil Engineering from SSMPT College. He moved to Mumbai in 1990 and, in 1991, went to Dubai. In Dubai, he worked as a Quantity Surveyor in a multinational construction firm with a salary of USD250/month and had accommodation in labour camp. He continued working there for ten years and, in 2002, founded his own company Heilbronn Contracting. He always had dreamt of having a respectable life, becoming wealthy enough, having cars, watches and a dream life.

From living in labour camp, Dileep Heilbronn went on to create the life he always sought, becoming a self-made success story, living in the billionaire area called Emirates Hills in his own villa with a dozen of super cars. He is proud of how far his business has reached in the industry, where it has been behind some of the landmarks in Dubai and India. Some of their projects are the Chilled Water Pipe Network for the Burj Khalifa District, and external infrastructure works for the Mall of Emirates and Madinat Jumeirah. Their flagship project was The Emirates Rugby Sevens, which was completed in less than a year’s duration.

As a team, they are also proud of getting associated with Emirates, the world’s biggest airline. They have done major projects like Emirates Airlines headquarter roads and infrastructure, DNATA warehouses, Emirates Aviation College, Emirates Flight Training Academy, airport runway renovation, airbus A380 hangers infrastructure works, flight engine testing facility, call centre, Al Maha Resort road, Sky Cargo Terminal in Dubai, Dubai World Central Airport, and students accommodation for Emirates Aviation College, doing 20 years of continued business relationship with the airlines.

Dileep Heilbronn (@dileepheilbronn) has also grown as a self-made designer and is a millionaire riding super cars like Lamborghini and Ferrari since 2006-2007.

There is so much that budding entrepreneurs can learn from him and take inspiration from to create their own success stories.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)