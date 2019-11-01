Dubious first, India is the world's second-most polluted country

NEW DELHI: India has appeared among the toppers a global ranking list. However, it is a dubious first as India has come second the world air quality index of most polluted countries in the world with Delhi's Nangloi jat area in Dwarka touching an AQI of 795, which falls under the hazardous category.

Nangloi jat area was closely followed by the Bawana area which recorded an AQI as at 4 pm on Friday at 733. Noida recorded an AQI of 664 and Sirsa was at 602. All of the AQIs come under hazardous category.

According to the world's air pollution real air quality index, air quality level above 300 falls under the hazardous category, which denotes that people breathing in air may experience more serious health effects and cautions people not to venture outside.

This comes even as a public health emergency was declared in Delhi and NCR on Friday by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority due to severe deterioration of air quality in the region. The Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools in Delhi till November 5.

The EPCA also prohibited the construction activities in Delhi and NCR till the morning of November 5 while the bursting of crackers has been completely banned for the entire winter season. "This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children," said Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority.

In its advisory, the EPCA said, "Air pollution is at severe+ levels, which is hazardous for health. People are advised to ensure that they minimise personal exposure as far as possible/do not exercise in the open till pollution levels are reduced and in particular minimise the exposure of children, aged and vulnerable".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed masks to school students following rise in pollution levels in the city. "People are facing difficulty in breathing, and to provide relief, we're distributing two masks to each student in private and government t schools," Arvind Kejriwal told ANI, while distributed masks to school students.