DUET 2022: Advance intimation slip for exam RELEASED at nta.ac.in- Direct link here

DUET 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the DUET 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city. Candidates can verify the exam city on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in if they plan to take the Delhi University Entrance Test. The DUET test will be conducted in three shifts on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. The first shift will take place from 8 to 10 in the morning, the second shift from 12.30 to 2.30 in the afternoon, and the third shift from 5 to 7 in the evening.

The exams will be held in 28 places around the country for 74 courses in the postgraduate programme and 55 courses in the PhD programme. The exam location won't change after it has been assigned.

DUET 2022: Here’s how to check the advanced intimation slip

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on DUET 2022 Advance intimation slip link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link given.

Enter the details available on the newly opened page.

Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and click on download.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The University of Delhi's BA, BCom, or BSc (or equivalent) curriculum serves as the basis for the postgraduate entrance exam. The webpage for the relevant department has the curriculum available. Similar to that, the University of Delhi's MA, MCom, or MSc (or similar) syllabus applies to PhD programmes.





