NewsIndia
DUET 2022

DUET 2022: Advance intimation slip for exam RELEASED at nta.ac.in- Direct link here

DUET 2022 advanced intimation slip has been released. Candidates can check it through the official website, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DUET 2022: Advance intimation slip for exam RELEASED at nta.ac.in- Direct link here

DUET 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the DUET 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city. Candidates can verify the exam city on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in if they plan to take the Delhi University Entrance Test. The DUET test will be conducted in three shifts on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. The first shift will take place from 8 to 10 in the morning, the second shift from 12.30 to 2.30 in the afternoon, and the third shift from 5 to 7 in the evening.

The exams will be held in 28 places around the country for 74 courses in the postgraduate programme and 55 courses in the PhD programme. The exam location won't change after it has been assigned.

DUET 2022: Here’s how to check the advanced intimation slip

  • Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
  • Click on DUET 2022 Advance intimation slip link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link given.
  • Enter the details available on the newly opened page.
  • Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the details and click on download.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

DUET 2022; direct link here

The University of Delhi's BA, BCom, or BSc (or equivalent) curriculum serves as the basis for the postgraduate entrance exam. The webpage for the relevant department has the curriculum available. Similar to that, the University of Delhi's MA, MCom, or MSc (or similar) syllabus applies to PhD programmes.



 

Live Tv

DUET 2022duet 2022 city slipduet advance city slip 2022duet pg city slipduet phd city slips 2022duet examduet exam 2022nta duet 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022