DUET 2022: Last date to challenge answer key TODAY at nta.ac.in- Here’s how to raise objections

DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online facility to challenge the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 answer key today, November 11. Candidates can use their login information at the official website, nta.ac.in, to submit their objections to the DUET answer key 2022 answer key. The DUET 2022 provisional answer key has been made available at nta.ac.in. Candidates may present reasonable arguments in opposition to the offered responses by paying a processing charge of Rs 200. Once the objections have been examined, the definitive DUET answer key will be made public. After the release of the definitive answer key, the DU PG result for 2022 will be revealed.

The DUET 2022 was administered online by the National Testing Agency on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. Admission is provided through DUET for a number of programs, including MA, MSc, and MCom, among others.

DUET answer key 2022: Here’s how to raise objections

Go to the official website - nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the ‘DUET 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’ link.

Enter the login credentials, application form number, and date of birth.

Click on the 'Submit' tab.

The answer keys and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the 'View answer key and challenge' tab.

Submit the details and pay the required fee.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," reads the NTA's notice.