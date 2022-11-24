DUET BEd Result 2022 RELEASED at nta.ac.in- Direct link here

DUET 2022: Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET Result 2022 is released for the BEd program on November 23. The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the DUET BEd Result 2022 on the official website-- nta.ac.in. Using their application number and date of birth, candidates who took the exam can access and obtain their DUET BEd scorecard from the official website. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022 entrance exam was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022, respectively, in India. In 28 cities, the exam was administered using CBT. The exam was objective in nature and consisted of multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The DUET answer key 2022 was made public by NTA prior to the announcement of the results, and candidates had the chance to object to it from November 9 to November 11, 2022. Considering the candidates' legitimate objections, NTA generated the DUET final answer key and the results.

DUET Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website--nta.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the DUET BEd result link

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and date of birth

Submit details and access the DUET login

Your DUET BEd scorecard 2022 would appear on the screen

Check and download the scorecard

Take a printout for future references

Candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011- 40759000 for questions or clarifications, or they can send an email to duet@nta.ac.in.