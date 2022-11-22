DUET PG, PhD Result 2022 DECLARED at nta.ac.in- Direct link to check here

DUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the result of the entrance test which was held for admission to postgraduate and Ph.D. courses at the University of Delhi. On November 21, the DUET 2022 results were announced. Candidates who registered and took the exam can now view their results. It can be checked by following the instructions listed below. It has been published on nta.ac.in. The entrance exam for Delhi University, which was held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 1 of 2022, has had its results issued by the National Testing Agency. In 28 cities across India, the exam was administered using the computer-based test (CBT) format. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their form number and date of birth.

DUET PG, PhD result 2022: Here’s how to download

Candidates who appeared in the exam should go to the official website nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Display of Score Card for PG and Ph. D Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022”

The notice will open up, candidates should click on the log-in link

Enter the form number and date of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take its printout for future reference

The only candidates who are qualified to apply for admission to Delhi University for the subject(s) they took the exam for are those who passed. Candidates should contact the NTA helpdesk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in with any questions or clarifications.