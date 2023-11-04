Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is known for his straightforward remarks related to controversial issues has again regurgitated his stand on Muslim voters. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said that while Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) get Muslim votes by intimidating the community, he won't ask the community to vote for the BJP. The Assam CM said that while it's a matter of pain that the community doesn't vote for the BJP, the state government works for the welfare of all sections of the society.

"Congress and AIUDF were taking votes by intimidating Muslims for years. Their relationship with Muslims was only for votes. We are providing free service for the Muslims of Assam. We know that we will not get their votes, yet we work for them. There are 7 out of 10 people who are Muslim in all the markets, among the cab drivers but they do not vote for us. It is a sad thing," said CM Sarma.

CM Sarma said that he believes in practical politics. "I love my honour. If they don't vote for us, so why should I get insulted by asking them to vote for us? There is no dearth of development work, our government is working for everyone's development, but they do not vote for us," said CM Sarma.

Last month, the Assam government announced to conduct a socio-economic survey of the state's five indigenous Muslim communities so that measures can be taken for their upliftment. The Chief Minister's office said that the decision will help the government provide a push for their development in healthcare, cultural identity, education, financial matters, skill development and women empowerment among other issues.